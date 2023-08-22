DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old man on multiple drug charges Monday.
According to the department, Jermaine Boyd, of Dover, was arrested yesterday following an investigation at a home on Revolutionary Boulevard by the Drugs, Vice, and Organized Crime Unit.
Police say a search of the property revealed ammunition, just under 20 grams of fentanyl, and over 2,000 MDMA pills, commonly known as ecstasy.
Boyd was arrested without incident and charged with the following:
-Possession of Fentanyl in a Tier 3 Quantity
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl in a Tier 3 Quantity
-Possession of MDMA in a Tier 3 Quantity
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl in a Tier 3 Quantity
-Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
He was taken to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $250,500 cash bail.