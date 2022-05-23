NEW CHURCH, Va.- Virginia state police offering an update Monday evening on an Accomack county murder.
Back in December 2021, police arrested and charged Gary Fleig Sr. in connection with an attempted murder, burglary and arson in the Pocomoke area. On December 4th, 62 year old Eb Mears was found dead inside his Pocomoke area home, and the home has been set on fire.
Monday evening, police say Fleig's wife, Wendy Dawn Taylor, has now been charged with first and second degree murder as well as arson and felony robbery. Police say Taylor is currently in jail for her involvement in another crime. The investigation is on-going.