LAUREL, DE - The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of a 19-year-old in connection to a September homicide in Laurel.
Police say they responded to West Sixth Street in Laurel just after 9:30 p.m. on September 10th on reports of a shooting. There, they found Taylor German, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound in a car. German died at the scene. Another 41-year-old victim was also shot and was taken to a nearby hospital. The man later recovered and was released.
Investigators at Delaware State Police say they were able to identify Azzure Horsey, 19, of Laurel, as the suspect. Horsey was indicted by a Sussex County Grand Jury yesterday, February 13th. On Wednesday, State Police took him into custody without incident.
Horsey was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,260,000 cash bond and faces the following charges:
-Murder First Degree (Felony)
-Attempted Murder (Felony) – 2 counts
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 5 counts
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
-Conspiracy First Degree (Felony)
-Assault Second Degree (Felony)
-Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)