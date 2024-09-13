SALISBURY, MD - The Maryland State’s Attorney for Wicomico County has filed several charges against a Delmar man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run last year.
According to the Salisbury police, the hit-and-run occurred on July 20th, 2023 near Rt. 50 and Boundary Street. Gregory Dennis, 59, was killed in the crash.
A months-long search for a suspect then began, with Salisbury Police asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle involved. In February 2024, police said the car was described as an early model Toyota Echo, possible gold or tan with potential damage to the front passenger side.
According to court documents acquired by WBOC, a criminal indictment was filed against Graham Arthur, 41, of Delmar, DE, on February 26th in connection to the fatal crash. An arrest warrant was then issued on February 27th. It would take several more months for an arrest to be made, and on September 6th, Arthur was taken into custody.
Arthur is being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center on the following charges:
-Criminally negligent manslaughter by vehicle
-Failure to stop at an accident involving death
-Failure to return/remain at an accident involving death
-Failure of driver to render assistance to injured
-Failure of driver in accident to give ID/information
-Negligent driving
-Alter/conceal/remove physical evidence.