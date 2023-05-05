SALISBURY, Md. - Three people have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in a large drug operation in Wicomico County.
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Community Action Team (CAT) has been conducting a long-term investigation into Jason Robert Suha, 44, for reportedly distributing dangerous drugs in the area. Through the investigation, police identified multiple people within Suha’s organization, including Elizabeth Whaley, 37, and Kolyn Ryan Layton, 21.
Police reportedly found and intercepted seven containers intended for Suha during the investigation. Methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and other THC products were found within, according to police. Four homes were then searched, including Suha’s primary residence on Potomac Ave in Salisbury where police say the majority of the contraband was found. The following was seized as a result of the investigation:
-Approximately 467 grams of cocaine
-Approximately 317 grams of methamphetamine
-Approximately 19,184 grams of marijuana (roughly 42 pounds)
-Approximately 765 grams of THC Wax
-Over $224,000.00 in cash
-3 Seized Vehicles
Police arrested Suha on March 29th charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana. He is currently being held without bond.
Whaley and Layton were arrested yesterday, May 4th. Whaley was released and Layton is being held without bond.
Police say that this is still an active investigation and that more suspects could be named and charged. Those with charges will likely face additional charges as well, according to police.
Anyone with information regarding Suha’s drug dealing operation is requested to contact the Community Action Team.