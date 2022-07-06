PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Maryland State Police confirmed Wednesday two men found dead yesterday were a stepfather and stepson who died in an apparent murder-suicide.
According to Police, the victims are Richard Cantwell III, 35, and Michael Jarman. 61, both of Princess Anne. The two men were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside their West Post Office Road home around 4:30 pm Tuesday. Cantwell, is the stepson of Jarman.
Investigators believe the pair was inside their home when a verbal altercation took place leading up to the shooting. Police did not make clear which person shot the other before taking their own life.
The investigation is ongoing.