EASTON, Md. - A Washington, D.C. man is facing numerous charges including kidnapping, carjacking, and assault after police say he unlawfully drove off in a woman’s car while she clung to the vehicle’s hood in Talbot County.
According to court documents obtained by WBOC, Easton Police were dispatched to N. Washington Street on March 7 just after 6 p.m. on reports of a car theft in progress. Upon locating the car, police say the driver fled, initiating a pursuit with speeds reaching over 130 miles per hour at times. The chase eventually ended in Queen Anne's County.
Investigators say they identified the driver as Shakur Brown, 25, and a female passenger. The car was solely registered to the woman, according to police.
The victim then told police that, prior to the police chase, she and Brown had an argument at her home in Easton before Brown “became angry and took her car keys,” court documents read. In an attempt to stop him from taking her car, the victim told police she jumped on the hood. Brown then continued driving with the victim on the front of the car onto Rt. 50, according to charging documents.
Police say the victim attempted to call 911 multiple times while clinging to the hood, but the phone kept connecting to the car’s bluetooth, and Brown would quickly terminate the calls from inside the vehicle.
Easton Police say they reached out to multiple witnesses who called 911 to report a car driving with a woman on the hood screaming for help during the incident.
According to court documents, Brown finally stopped after driving about one mile, bringing the car to a sudden halt and throwing the victim off in an alley. Brown then exited the vehicle to check on the victim. The woman then ran to the driver’s seat of the car, according to police, but Brown then pushed her into the passenger seat and began driving again, fleeing from police and ignoring the victim’s pleas to let her out of the car.
Following the chase into Queen Anne's, Brown was arrested and charged with Kidnapping, Carjacking, Assault 1st and 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Taking of Motor Vehicle, and False Imprisonment.