DOVER, Del. - A Dover man is facing multiple felony charges after police say a robbery investigation Thursday night led officers to a separate kidnapping and barricade situation at a local motel.
According to the Dover Police Department, officers were first called to the Wawa on North DuPont Highway around 9:15 p.m. on June 4 for a reported robbery. Investigators say an employee was helping a customer when 36-year-old Binbido Jean-Raymond Pierre allegedly approached the checkout area and asked for a carton of cigarettes. While the employee retrieved the cigarettes, police say Pierre lifted his shirt and displayed what appeared to be a weapon, described as a black shiny object, before demanding the cigarettes.
Police say the employee complied and Pierre allegedly left with a carton of cigarettes.
Pierre remained on the property acting disorderly but left before police arrived, according to authorities. Police then reviewed surveillance footage and began working to identify the suspect.
Later that night, just before 11:30 p.m., Dover Police responded to the Holiday Inn Express on North DuPont Highway after receiving reports of a disorderly person who may have been armed.
According to police, Pierre became disorderly with hotel staff, pushed an employee and threatened to kill him while displaying a black object.
When officers arrived, police say Pierre ran to the nearby First State Inn, where he entered a motel room without permission and barricaded himself inside a bathroom with another victim. The incident prompted a response from the Dover Police Special Operations Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team.
During negotiations, officers learned Pierre was armed with at least one knife and was preventing the victim from leaving the bathroom, according to police. Investigators say Pierre threatened to kill the victim if he attempted to leave.
Negotiators eventually convinced Pierre to release the victim unharmed and surrender without incident. Pierre was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $123,600 secured bail and charged with the following:
-First-Degree Robbery
-First-Degree Burglary
-Second-Degree Kidnapping
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony
-Offensive Touching
-Two counts of Terroristic Threatening