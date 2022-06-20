MILFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a man who died in a Friday, June 17 car crash in Milford.
Troopers identified the victim as Latre Bonville, 28, of Magnolia, Del.
Police said that at around 5:30 a.m. Friday, a blue 2020 Mazda 6 was traveling westbound on Wilkins Road east of Elks Lodge Road. For unknown reasons, the Mazda failed to maintain travel in its lane and went off the south edge of the roadwa and struck a traffic signpost. The vehicle continued past the signpost and struck a large tree off the roadway. The Mazda then spun in a clockwise manner and came to rest at this location.
Police said Bonville, who was driving the Mazda, was not properly restrained. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger of the Mazda, a 12-year-old girl Magnolia girl, was reportedly unrestrained. She was transported via ambulance to an area hospital for serious injuries.
No other injuries were reported. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.