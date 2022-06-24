MILFORD, Del.- Police have released the name of a man shot and killed last Friday night at an apartment complex in Milford.
Milford police identified the victim as Aaron L. Jackson, 34, of Bridgeville, Del.
The shooting happened at the 100 block of Bright Way inside the Brightway Commons Apartment Complex shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, June 17. Jackson was found behind the home with several gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and began lifesaving measures, but he later died.
Police said their investigation determined that Jackson got into an argument with several people when an unknown person began shooting at him.
This homicide investigation is still active and ongoing. Detectives ask that anyone that has information about this incident is asked to contact the Milford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 302-422-8081. Tips can also be submitted by going to www.milfordpolicede.org./leave-a-tip or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.