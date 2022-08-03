LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man whose body was found in Lincoln over the weekend.
Troopers identified the victim as Jose Santiago-Zamora Jimenez, 40, of Charlotte, N.C.
Police said that at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 31, troopers responded to Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road for a report of a someone lying near the roadway. Troopers arrived on-scene and discovered Jimenez deceased at this location.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is conducting a criminal investigation into Jiminez's death. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective A. Bluto by calling 302-741-2859. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.