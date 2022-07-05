CAMDEN, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a woman who died following a single-car crash that occurred last week in the Camden-Wyoming area.
Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Phylicia Galvin, 21, of Greensboro, Md.
Police said that shortly before 8 a.m. June 29, a 2004 Pontiac Vibe was traveling eastbound on Willow Grove Road east of Firetower Road. For unknown reasons, the Pontiac crossed into the westbound lane of Willow Grove Road, drove off the roadway and traveled a short distance until the driver’s side door struck a utility pole. The vehicle then spun, overturned onto its roof, and came to rest in a ditch north of the north edge of Willow Grove Road.
Police said Galvin, who was driving the car, was properly restrained. She sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.
No other vehicles were involved in this crash, and no other injuries were reported. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Cpl. J. Lane by calling 302-698-8457. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.