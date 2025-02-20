EASTON, MD - An intersection in Talbot County has seen an unusual uptick in crashes recently, prompting the Easton Police Department to increase their presence in the area.
Authorities say they have noticed a spike in traffic collisions at the intersection of S. Aurora St. and Brookletts Ave. While the past 11 years have reportedly seen a total of 13 incidents at the intersection, police say there have already been 3 so far in February 2025 alone.
Easton Police say the traffic signal at the intersection is working correctly and that all of the last 3 collisions were due to drivers failing to stop at a red light. Authorities say they have now begun targeted traffic enforcement at the intersection.
“While driving, always pay attention to your surroundings and others using the roadway,” Easton Police said in a social media post on February 20. “Approach intersections with caution and NEVER make assumptions that (just because you have the right of way) other drivers will yield to you. Your safety is more important than a determination of fault.”