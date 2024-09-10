EASTON, MD - Two Easton High School students have been arrested on multiple charges including first-degree assault following an incident at the school Tuesday.
According to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, the School Resource Officer was alerted to an assault inside the school just after 12 p.m. on September 10th. The ensuing investigation, conducted by the Sheriff’s Office, Easton High School Staff, and the Talbot County State’s Attorney’s Office, led to the arrest of two students, according to police.
The Sheriff’s Office says a staff member of the school as well as another student were victims in the alleged assault. The student was taken to University of Maryland Shore Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
The two juvenile suspects were taken to the Sheriff’s Office and charged with first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and other charges. The Sheriff’s Office says they will be contacting the Department of Juvenile Services for a release disposition for both subjects.
Police say Easton High School was placed on a brief lock down during the incident.
Anyone with information in this investigation as asked to contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 410-822-1020.