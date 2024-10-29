SALISBURY, MD - The Maryland State Police have launched an investigation into a shooting that left one man dead and another injured Monday night.
Police say they were first called to West Road just after 7:30 p.m. on October 28th on reports of shots fired. There, police found Tevin Mumford, 32, of Salisbury suffering from gunshot wounds. Mumford was taken to a nearby hospital but later died.
Police then learned another victim, Ekoye Spates, 33, of Salisbury, was also taken to the hospital by a bystander before he was transferred to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment.
Maryland State Police continue to investigate this shooting and ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-430-1556.