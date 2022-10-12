SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating a home invasion that occurred in Seaford late Tuesday night.
According to police, it happened just before midnight on the 2800 block of West Stein Highway.
Two people were shot, including a 19-year-old Seaford man who was shot multiple times in the torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified yet.
The second person shot was a 19-year-old woman of Seaford, was also struck once in her lower extremity. She was transported to an area hospital where she was treated and released.
According to police, five suspects entered through the rear door of the home. Once inside, the suspects brandished handguns and went directly to the victim’s bedroom where he and the female victim were located and demanded an unknown item.
The male victim was shot inside his bedroom and the female victim was shot seated on a chair in the same room. Also, inside the home at the time of this incident was an infant child and two other adults that also live at this address. They were not injured during the incident.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact Detective A. Bluto at 302-741-2859. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online.