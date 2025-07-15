CLAYTON, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Clayton early Tuesday.
Investigators say a Honda Civic was apparently speeding west on Sudlers Row toward the intersection of Blackiston Church Road on July 15 at about 3 a.m. The Civic failed to stop at the intersection's stop sign, according to police, and continued to drive off the road into a tree.
Police say the driver, identified as 24-year-old Timothy Schuler of Wilmington, was not wearing a seatbelt. He died at the scene.
Police ask anyone who witnessed this crash or anyone with information to contact them at 302-698-8457.