FARMINGTON, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash near Farmington early Sunday.
On July 6, at approximately 1:00 a.m., police say a GMC Sierra pickup truck was traveling southbound on Shawnee Road. The truck veered off the east side of the roadway, striking a tree, according to investigators, before continuing south and crashing head-on into a second tree.
The driver was a 21-year-old man from Greenwood, according to police. Investigators say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died at the scene. His name is currently being withheld until his family is notified.
Shawnee Road was partially closed for over three hours while Delaware State Police investigated the crash and cleared the roadway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.