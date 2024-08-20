OAK HALL, VA - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that took the life of a pedestrian near Oak Hall Monday night.
According to police, a Toyota Prius was driving north on Route 13 just before 10 p.m. on August 19th, just south of the intersection at Route 175. Investigators say as the car passed through the controlled intersection, it struck a man walking in the left lane.
The pedestrian, Thomas Wharton, 53, of Mappsville, VA died on impact. The 36-year-old driver of the Prius, from Cambridge, MD, was taken to a Salisbury hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Virginia State Police say speed does not appear to be a factor in this fatal crash and it is currently unknown if alcohol played a role. No charges were made at the scene but police say the investigation is ongoing with review by the Commonwealth Attorney.