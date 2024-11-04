BERLIN, MD - The Maryland State Police are investigating a crash Saturday night that claimed the life of a 49-year-old Berlin woman.
According to investigators, police were called to northbound Maryland 611 and Landing Blvd. in Berlin around 10:15 p.m. on November 2.
Police say Carolyn Melissa Long, of Berlin, was walking on Route 611 when she was struck by a Toyota Sienna. Long died at the scene. The driver of the Sienna, a 69-year-old Berlin man, was interviewed and later released.
Maryland State Police say an investigation is underway to determine if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash and charges are pending the outcome of that investigation.