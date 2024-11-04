Fatal Crash

(Photo: MGN)

BERLIN, MD - The Maryland State Police are investigating a crash Saturday night that claimed the life of a 49-year-old Berlin woman.

According to investigators, police were called to northbound Maryland 611 and Landing Blvd. in Berlin around 10:15 p.m. on November 2.

Police say Carolyn Melissa Long, of Berlin, was walking on Route 611 when she was struck by a Toyota Sienna. Long died at the scene. The driver of the Sienna, a 69-year-old Berlin man, was interviewed and later released.

Maryland State Police say an investigation is underway to determine if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash and charges are pending the outcome of that investigation.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you