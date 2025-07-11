MILFORD, DE - The Milford Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting in the Windward Grove Development Thursday night.
Police say they were called to Wickersham Lane on July 10 just before 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators found a 32-year-old man inside suffering from a single gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Police say the investigation revealed the victim and a suspect were arguing, escalating to the shooting. Authorities did not provide any suspect information but confirmed the suspect fled and is not currently in custody. Once more information on the suspect is available, police say they will release it.