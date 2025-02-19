MILLSBORO, DE - The Millsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a car linked to a recent shooting.
Investigators say the shooting occurred on Old Landing Rd in front of the Millsboro Village Apartments on February 10 around 8:15 p.m.
One victim was shot in the leg, according to police, and was flown to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police shared images of a dark-colored car that they say is believed to have been involved. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 302-934-8174.