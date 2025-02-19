SHOOTING INVESTIGATION GRAPHIC

MILLSBORO, DE - The Millsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a car linked to a recent shooting.

Investigators say the shooting occurred on Old Landing Rd in front of the Millsboro Village Apartments on February 10 around 8:15 p.m.

One victim was shot in the leg, according to police, and was flown to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Millsboro Shooting Vehicle

Police shared images of a dark-colored car that they say is believed to have been involved. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 302-934-8174.

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

