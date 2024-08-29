SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - State police are investigating a road rage shooting on Isaacs Road.
Delaware State Police say the shooting happened on Aug. 28, around 11:41 a.m. Troopers say the victim was driving on Isaacs Road, near Cedar Creek Road, when they were involved in a road rage incident with an unknown pick-up truck driver. The driver of the pick-up truck reportedly fired a shot at the victim then fled the area. Police say the victim was not hurt.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on this case to contact Detective H. Lingo by calling 302-752-3864. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.