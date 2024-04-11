Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT FRIDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Gale Warning, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, west winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 34 kt possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point VA to Pooles Island MD and adjoining estuaries, and Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Friday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&