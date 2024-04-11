DOVER, Del. -- The Dover Police Department is currently investigating shots fired at Dover Park Wednesday evening .
Officials say officers were called to the park shortly after 4:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired and witnessed several people running from the area.
According to investigators, officers found several spent shell casings in near the crime scene.
No injuries were reported.
There is no suspect description at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130.
Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.