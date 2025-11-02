DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police announced they are investigating after a report of shots fired during an incident of road rage on Nov. 1 in Dover.
Police say troopers were sent to Route 113 near Fork Branch Rd. after a report of shots fired around 5 p.m. They say the victim was driving down the highway, approaching Fork Branch Rd and drove around a slower-moving truck. While she was waiting at the red light at that intersection, the truck stopped on the shoulder next to her. They say the driver of the truck then fired a single shot, hitting the victim's car, and then fled.
The driver, a woman from Dover, was not injured.
Police say the fleeing truck was described as a dark-colored pickup, pulling a trailer, which may have had a Delaware license plate on it. They say the driver was described as a white male, with a slim build and facial hair, wearing a baseball cap.
Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information to contact (302) 698-8555.