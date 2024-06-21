SNOW HILL, MD - The Snow Hill Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting incident Thursday.
Authorities say they responded to the area of South Washington Street and East Martin Street just before midnight on June 20th on reports of shots fired. The ensuing investigation revealed three .40 casings in the area, according to police, but there are currently no reports of any injuries.
Investigators in Snow Hill ask anyone with information on this shooting to contact them at 410-632-2444. Anyone that may have cameras in the area is asked to review them for vehicles or people on foot around 11:53 p.m. Thursday night.