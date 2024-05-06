DOVER, Del. The Dover Police Department says a threat has been made against Dover High School.
Police say it appears the threat came from a student's school email account. However, based on initial investigation, school officials say it appears the email account was hacked by an unknown person.
Officials say the district's information technology team is currently working with law enforcement officials to determine the source of the threat.
Until then, the Dover Police Department is working on a plan to increase security measures for classes on Monday.
Many parents sounded off in a Facebook post, expressing concern and saying they do not feel comfortable sending their child to school Monday morning.
WBOC reached out to The Dover Police Department and Capital School District for comment, but have not heard back.
This is a developing story, we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.