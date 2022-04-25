WESTOVER, Md.-The Independent Investigations Division is investigating a fatal police shooting that occurred on Monday, in Somerset County, Maryland.
Shortly before noon, Somerset County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a 911 call from a convenience store in Westover, Maryland.
The caller reported that a man had pointed a handgun at him and demanded money before fleeing the area. Shortly thereafter, approximately two miles away, a Somerset County Sheriff’s Office deputy identified a man who matched the description provided by the 911 caller. The deputy approached that individual, and the individual and the deputy both fired their weapons. The man then fled toward a nearby field, near the intersection of US 13 and Perry Road.
Officers from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police, and the Princess Anne Police Department responded to the area. When officers located the subject, he fired his handgun again. An MSP trooper and a Sheriff’s deputy discharged their firearms, and the subject was struck. No one other than the subject was injured. A firearm was recovered next to the decedent.
Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived. The subject was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The Independent Investigations Division will generally release the name of the decedent and involved officers within 48 hours of the incident, although that period may be extended if there is a specific reason to believe that an officer’s safety is at risk.