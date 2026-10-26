DOVER, Del. - Dover Police say a vehicle with an unusually loud or modified exhaust was likely responsible for sounds reported as possible gunfire across the city late Sunday night.
Police say they received multiple reports between approximately 11 p.m. and midnight on Oct. 25, with several calls coming within a short period. Officers checked numerous locations but found no evidence of gunfire. No injuries or property damage were reported.
Reported locations included Nimitz Road, Washington Street, State Street, Woodcrest, Sunset Road, Bradford and Mary streets, Manchester, Lakeview Drive, and the Silver Lake area.
According to police, callers heard the sounds but did not see their source, with some describing engine acceleration followed by loud popping noises.
Police said those descriptions, the timing of reports across different neighborhoods, and the lack of evidence of a shooting suggest a vehicle traveling throughout the city was responsible. The department said it believes the driver intended to cause a disturbance.
Police also acknowledged continued concerns on social media Monday about similar sounds in other areas.
The department reminded drivers that Delaware law requires properly functioning mufflers that meet manufacturer specifications and prevent excessive or unusual noise. Police said exhaust modifications that violate those requirements are illegal.
The department urged residents to continue reporting suspected gunfire or suspicious activity so officers can investigate.