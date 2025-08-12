SALISBURY, MD - The Maryland State Police are renewing their efforts to solve the 2024 murder of a 10-year-old boy in his Salisbury home.
On August 5, 2024, police say they were called to a home on Clay Street at about 10:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 10-year-old Tyron Colbert, Jr. with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators believe the boy was inside the home along with his mother and two young children when the shooting occurred.
Just over a year later, no suspect has yet been identified in the murder investigation.
Maryland State Police, the FBI, and Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore are offering up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Colbert's killer.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call 410-548-1776.