POCOMOKE CITY, MD - The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a hazmat incident on Broad Street in Pocomoke.
The Sheriff’s Office said Broad Street between Pocomoke Beltway and 8th Street was closed due to the incident on Thursday, January 25th, though police assured neighbors it is contained.
Due to precautionary measures, the Sheriff’s Office says elementary and middle school students were being kept inside the schools.
Police asked neighbors in the area to limit outside activity at this time.
The Pocomoke City Police Department was also on the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
As of about 2 p.m. Thursday, the Pocomoke City Police Department said the area had been deemed safe and Broad Street had been reopened.
In a statement released Thursday afternoon, TidalHealth Peninsula Regional announced they were working with the Salisbury Fire Department on an active decontamination situation at the ambulance entrance outside the Salisbury hospital in connection with the incident.
According to TidalHealth, three workers and EMS personnel were being treated following a chemical explosion in Pocomoke. None of the injuries are life-threatening, according to the hospital.
Normal emergency department operations are continuing at the hospital, TidalHealth says.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.