LAUREL, Del. - Police recovered a blue GMC pickup truck from underneath a bridge crossing Broad Creek in Laurel on Friday afternoon.
A forensic team and divers were on scene, along with a large presence of Delaware State Police.
Our cameras on scene on South Central Avenue saw the driver's window down and air bags deployed as the truck was puled from the water.
A Delaware State Police spokesperson tells WBOC that investigators were following up on a body found in the water on March 12.
The official says no foul play is suspected.