SALISBURY, Md.- A police raid on a Salisbury home has led to the arrests of several people on drug charges.
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said its Community Action Team recently conducted an investigation into individuals selling illegal drugs from a home on the on the 700 block of Dennis Street in Salisbury. In fact, CAT received numerous complaints from members of the community about drug activity at the home. The area was identified as an open-air drug market, the Sheriff's Office said.
On May 3, a combination of the Sheriff’s Office's Emergency Response Team and the Salisbury Police Department's Tactical Team served a search warrant at the home. The Salisbury Police Department, Maryland State Police, and Wicomico County Sheriffs Office Criminal Investigation Division assisted with the operation.
As law enforcement converged on the property, three people reportedly tried to flee but were quickly taken into custody. The subjects that fled were identified as Michael Isiah Brinson, 19; Andrew Howard Ellis, 39; and Maliek Lee Owens, 23. Additionally, Lisa Marie Polk, 47; Ivan Lee Jackson, 41; and Anyra Selena Hudson, 18, were located on the property. Ellis was found to have two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Police said a complete search of the property revealed a large amount of drug paraphernalia indicative of CDS distribution and usage. A bookbag was located in the back yard that contained a loaded Davis .32 caliber semi-automatic handgun, as well as a digital scale, investigators said. They also said a bag of suspected crack cocaine was located on the property indicative of the street level sale and or trade of CDS. Two additional scales were located as well as .38 caliber ammunition and .40 caliber ammunition, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Inside the home, paraphernalia and an additional bag of crack cocaine was located, the Sheriff's Office said. Additionally, police said Brinson was found to have a corner baggie with cocaine residue on his person.
A search of a vehicle belonging to Hudson was conducted and a ripped baggie with cocaine residue was located inside, according to investigators.
Polk, Jackson, Ellis, Owens, and Brinson were all arrested and transported to the Sheriff's Office where interviews were conducted. The Sheriff's Office said Polk admitted to maintaining a common nuisance, therefore she was charged with multiple felonies and released to the Wicomico County Detention Center.
The Sheriff's Office said the investigation determined that the firearm belonged to Jackson, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms. Jackson was charged with numerous CDS and firearm -related felonies and released to the WCDC.
Ellis was charged with possession of cocaine, served with his arrest warrants, and turned over to the WCDC.
Owens, Brinson, and Hudson were all charged on criminal citations for possession of cocaine and released.
Jackson and Polk are both currently being held without bond at the WCDC.
Investigators also determined that Bratten frequented the home on the 700 block of Dennis Street to sell controlled dangerous substances. As a result, a search warrant was obtained for Bratten’s home located on the 300 block of London Ave. in Salisbury. On May 11, surveillance was established on Bratten and he was stopped in the area of Dennis Street and West Road.
After Bratten was stopped, the Salisbury Police Department's TAC team executed the search warrant on the London Avenue home where police said a search revealed digital scales, packaging material, and equipment utilized to manufacture crack cocaine. Bratten was released and then an application for charges was completed for Bratten. An arrest warrant was issued for Bratten for CDS-related offenses. On May 22, Bratten was arrested on the outstanding warrant, transported to the WCDC and then released on $25,000 bail.
This is an ongoing investigation; additional people and additional charges may be sought, the Sheriff's Office said.