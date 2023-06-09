CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department has arrested a man on multiple firearm charges after he led officers on a chase Tuesday night.
Cambridge Police say they received a report on June 6th around 10:30 a.m. of an armed man with a face mask on Cedar Street. Police reportedly located the suspect in a vehicle near Pine Street and Robbins Street before the vehicle stopped on Robbins Street and the suspect fled into a home. Officers pursued the suspect inside where they allegedly found the suspect had discarded items before he jumped out the 2nd floor window and fled into the nearby woods.
The Maryland State Police and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office joined the Cambridge Police Department in setting up a perimeter. The suspect was ultimately found by a Dorchester County Sheriff K9 and identified as Tyree Davon Bryant, 32, of Cambridge.
A loaded Glock 9mm handgun was allegedly recovered from the vehicle Bryant had fled from. A search was then conducted of the home Bryant had entered, where police reportedly found another gun, loaded extended capacity magazines, suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, ammunition, and a dog that had been reported as stolen.
The Dorchester County Animal Control was able to return the stolen dog to its owner. One of the recovered handguns was also found to be stolen from a home in Hurlock, police say.
Bryant was also found to have been previously convicted of a felony and was thus barred from possessing firearms or ammunition..
Bryant was turned over to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections and charged with the following:
-Regulated Firearm Illegal Possession
-Regulated Firearm Illegal Possession
-Firearm Possession Criminal Violent / Felony Conviction
-Firearm Possession Criminal Violent / Felony Conviction
-Loaded Handgun in Vehicle
-Illegal Possession of Ammunition
-CDS Possession of Firearm
-Fail to Obey Lawful Order
-Obstructing and Hindering
-Regulated Firearm Stolen
-Attempt by Driver to Elude Police by Fleeing on Foot
-Operating Unregistered Vehicle
-Driving on Suspended License
-Driving Without a License