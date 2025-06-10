MILFORD, DE – The Milford Police Department has arrested a 35-year-old man after discovering numerous materials consistent with the manufacturing of drugs in his motel room Saturday evening.
In what started as a response to a trespass complaint at the Rodeway Inn on June 7, police say they found the subject, Dieter Smith, refusing to leave his rented motel room. According to officers, Smith quickly became disorderly and aggressive, intentionally damaging items in the room.
Police took Smith into custody as they searched both the subject and scene. Suspicion grew once officers reportedly located drug paraphernalia and cocaine.
“Officers then exited the room and requested the assistance of DNREC to come and examine the items located in the room,” according to a statement from the Milford Police Department. “Further investigation determined that the materials had not been used yet to create methamphetamine.”
Smith faced multiple charges including but not limited to Unlawful to Knowingly Operate or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory; Resisting Arrest; Possession, Consume a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance and 2nd Degree Criminal Trespass.
On $11,500 secured bail, Smith was committed to the Department of Correction. His preliminary hearing will occur at a later date in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas.