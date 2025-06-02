EASTON, MD - Police are searching for a man who brandished a gun to rob a bank today.
Easton Police say on June 2, around 2:35 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at BayVanguard Bank, located at 501 Idlewild Avenue.
Police say the suspect approached a teller and demanded money. The suspect then reportedly gave the bank teller a note demanding money and brandished a gun. The suspect was able to obtain and undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank on foot. The suspect was last seen running on Idlewild Avenue towards Idlewild Park. No employees were injured, according to police.
Officers described the suspect as an African-American male wearing a white long sleeve shirt, white pants, black shoes, black sling bag, lime green baseball hat and sunglasses. The suspect was further described as being 5’06” to 6’00” in height, having a thin build, possibly in his 30’s with a goatee.
Investigators are asking citizens in the community to look at their surveillance cameras to see if the suspect was caught on video. If anyone has any information regarding the bank robbery or can identify the suspect, they are asked to contact the Easton Police Department at 410-822-1111. Callers may also remain anonymous.