SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a man wanted for allegedly stabbing someone multiple times.
Police say that on June 15th, they arrived to Tidal Health on reports of a stabbing victim with multiple wounds on his body. Investigation reportedly revealed the stabbing occurred on Overbrook Drive in Salisbury.
The suspect, identified as Tywuan Hunter, 25, was at a home on Overbrook in violation of a protective order and having a physical confrontation with a woman there, according to police. The victim reportedly came to check on the woman at which point police say Hunter began stabbing the victim.
An arrest warrant was issued and Hunter is wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder, Reckless Endangerment, Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Deadly Weapon with Intent to Injure.
Police say there is another warrant for his arrest as well.
Anyone with information or who know Hunter’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation at 410-548-4898 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.