LAUREL, DE - The Delaware State Police are asking for your assistance in identifying two suspects in a shooting that took the life of a Laurel High School senior last year.
On October 29, 2023, police were called to reports of a shooting on West 7th Street in Laurel just after 2:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found 18-year-old Kylee Robinson on the porch of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Robinson was taken to a nearby hospital but died of his wounds.
A celebration of life for the Laurel High School senior was held in November of last year.
A 15-year-old and a 13-year-old, both on the porch at the time of the shooting, were also treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police say two unknown suspects approached the victims on the porch and began shooting. After firing multiple rounds, the suspects then fled on foot, according to investigators.
In March of 2024, police announced a reward for information that would lead to an arrest in Robinson’s death.
On Thursday, October 17th, Delaware State Police released images of the two suspects from what appears to be security camera footage. Investigators are asking anyone who can identify the suspects or have any information on the incident to contact them at 302-741-2729.