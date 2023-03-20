SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland State Police are requesting the public’s help finding a suspect in a 2022 fatal shooting in Salisbury.
Craig Polk Jr., 23, of Salisbury, was last seen alive on February 25th 2022. The next day, he was reported as missing to police. On May 3rd, 2022, Polk’s body was discovered on the outskirts of a field near Rockawalkin Road in Salisbury. Maryland State Police homicide detectives then assumed the investigation from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputies.
Polk’s body was positively identified by the Office to the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore. The autopsy revealed that the manner of his death was homicide by gunshot.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police at 410.430.1556. The case remains under investigation.