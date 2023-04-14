LAUREL, Del. - The Laurel Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect in two incidents that occurred during the early hours of Thursday.
Around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, the suspect used a tire iron to force his way into the Fulton Bank at 30204 Sussex Hwy, according to police. The suspect reportedly failed to remove property from the bank and subsequently fled the scene.
Not fifteen minutes later, around 12:45 a.m., the suspect then reportedly used the tire iron to break the south entrance doors of the nearby Food Lion at 30214 Sussex Hwy. The burglary alarm was activated and the suspect once again fled.
Anyone with information leading to the identification of the below pictured individual is asked to contact the Laurel Police Department by calling 302-875-2244. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Delaware Crimestoppers by texting "KEYWORD" followed by your information to CRIMES (274637). Tips submitted to Crimestoppers that lead to an arrest are potentially eligible for a cash reward.