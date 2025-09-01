SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested a Selbyville man on multiple charges after they say he shot a gun towards a neighboring home while intoxicated on Saturday.
Troopers say they were called to Knolls Lane at about 9 p.m. on Aug. 30 on reports of a reckless endangering incident. There, police say they learned Justin Glowacki, 44, was outside of his home screaming and cursing when he fired a rimfire rifle towards an occupied house. According to investigators, Glowacki fired the fun at his own feet before shooting in the direction of the neighboring home on Knolls Lane.
Luckily, police did not report any injuries.
Police then met with Glowacki, who they say was highly intoxicated. He was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $24,000 cash bond and charged with the following:
-Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence
-Failure to Comply with Taking of Photos and Fingerprints