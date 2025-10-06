LAUREL, Del. - The Delaware State Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly opened fire on a car while driving on US-13 on Sunday in Laurel.
Troopers say they were first alerted to the shooting at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 5. According to police, a Toyota Camry was driving north in the left lane of Rt. 13 at the same time a silver Chrysler sedan was driving north in the right lane. While both vehicles were in motion, police say a suspect in the Chrysler fired several rounds at the passenger side of the Toyota near Scarborough Lane before driving away.
Police say the Toyota was struck by the gunfire, but luckily no one was injured in the shooting.
DSP asks anyone who witnessed the incident or with information to contact them at 302-752-3813.