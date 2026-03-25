Car thefts

Car thefts

SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Police Department has announced the arrest of a 17-year-old in connection to a stolen vehicle crash on Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were called to Planet Fitness in Seaford just after 8 p.m. on March 24 on reports of a stolen black Cadillac. Just before 8:45 p.m., police then received a report of a roll-over crash near Bridgeville Highway and Sussex Highway after a car had failed to navigate a curve in the road. Authorities determined the car was the same as the one reported stolen earlier and that the driver had fled.

Just after 9:30 p.m., a ride-share driver contacted police to report they had just dropped off a passenger near Middleford Rd. and Old Furnace Rd., saying the passenger had admitted to being in an accident involving a stolen car. Police then found and arrested a teen suspect matching the passenger’s description.

The 17-year-old was charged with the following before being released to a parent:

-Theft of a motor vehicle (Felony G)

-Theft under $1500 (Misdemeanor A)

-Criminal Mischief Over $1000 (Misdemeanor A)

-Leaving the Scene of a Property Collision Accident

-Failure to Provide Information at Collision Scene

-Driving Without a Valid License

-Driving at Unreasonable or Imprudent Speed

-Inattentive Driving

Seaford Police ask anyone with further information on this incident to contact them at 302-629-6645.

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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