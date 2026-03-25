SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Police Department has announced the arrest of a 17-year-old in connection to a stolen vehicle crash on Tuesday night.
According to police, officers were called to Planet Fitness in Seaford just after 8 p.m. on March 24 on reports of a stolen black Cadillac. Just before 8:45 p.m., police then received a report of a roll-over crash near Bridgeville Highway and Sussex Highway after a car had failed to navigate a curve in the road. Authorities determined the car was the same as the one reported stolen earlier and that the driver had fled.
Just after 9:30 p.m., a ride-share driver contacted police to report they had just dropped off a passenger near Middleford Rd. and Old Furnace Rd., saying the passenger had admitted to being in an accident involving a stolen car. Police then found and arrested a teen suspect matching the passenger’s description.
The 17-year-old was charged with the following before being released to a parent:
-Theft of a motor vehicle (Felony G)
-Theft under $1500 (Misdemeanor A)
-Criminal Mischief Over $1000 (Misdemeanor A)
-Leaving the Scene of a Property Collision Accident
-Failure to Provide Information at Collision Scene
-Driving Without a Valid License
-Driving at Unreasonable or Imprudent Speed
-Inattentive Driving
Seaford Police ask anyone with further information on this incident to contact them at 302-629-6645.