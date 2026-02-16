OCEAN VIEW, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating an alleged assault in which they say a man in Ocean View was attacked with a crowbar on Saturday.
Police say they were called to a home on Mahogany Street at about 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 14 on reports of an assault. Upon arrival, investigators met with a 64-year-old man who said he was attacked with a crowbar. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The ensuing investigation revealed that two male suspects were yelling and knocking on the man’s door, according to police. The man briefly opened the door but then attempted to close it when he didn’t recognize either of the suspects, according to police. One of the men then grabbed the victim, threw him to the ground, and hit him with a crowbar, according to DSP.
Police say the suspects then fled in a red car.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-752-3832.