POLICE LIGHTS

OCEAN VIEW, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating an alleged assault in which they say a man in Ocean View was attacked with a crowbar on Saturday.

Police say they were called to a home on Mahogany Street at about 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 14 on reports of an assault. Upon arrival, investigators met with a 64-year-old man who said he was attacked with a crowbar. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The ensuing investigation revealed that two male suspects were yelling and knocking on the man’s door, according to police. The man briefly opened the door but then attempted to close it when he didn’t recognize either of the suspects, according to police. One of the men then grabbed the victim, threw him to the ground, and hit him with a crowbar, according to DSP.

Police say the suspects then fled in a red car.

Delaware State Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-752-3832.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you