POCOMOKE, MD - The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to be aware of potential scammers following reports of fraudulent jewelry sales in Pocomoke.
The Sheriff’s Office says a person has been approaching neighbors in the Pocomoke Walmart parking lot trying to sell them jewelry. The suspect, according to police, claims the jewelry is just a few hundred dollars but is worth far more. The Sheriff’s Office says the jewelry has been confirmed to be fake, however. The suspect claims he needs cash for his family, who have been seen in the back seat of the vehicle, according to police.
Police say the suspect is reportedly driving a 2024 silver Jeep UT24 with a Florida license plate. The Sheriff’s Office says he may be traveling to other parts of the country to continue the scam.
The Sheriff’s Office urges neighbors to use caution if approached with such an offer and contact law enforcement immediately.