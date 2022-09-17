SEAFORD, Del.- People in Seaford are asked to lock their car doors after several vehicles were reported stolen in the area.
Seaford Police say the thefts have been mostly newer model Kia and Hyundai vehicles.
Officers have found several cars that were stolen outside of Seaford Police jurisdiction.
In the meantime, police encourage those in Seaford to invest in a home camera system or steering wheel locks to discourage criminal activity.
The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Nanola (302)629-6645.