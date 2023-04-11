SALISBURY, Md. - The city announced that people who use wheelchairs or have mobility challenges can now visit the City of Salisbury’s Poplar Hill Mansion, which has added an incline lift.
Salisbury's Arts, Business, and Culture Department says visitors with physical disabilities will be able to use the lift to access the first floor of Poplar Hill Mansion. Since it is an incline lift, not an elevator lift, the city says the look is unobtrusive and fits in with the home’s aesthetic.
“I’m excited that more people will be able to visit Poplar Hill Mansion, whether it is for a tour, a public event, or a private event like a wedding,” said Curator Sarah Meyers. “This lift makes Poplar Hill Mansion more inclusive for everyone.”
The lift reportedly holds up to 550 pounds and can fit a traditional or motorized wheelchair and its user. People who use walkers or canes, or families with strollers, can also use the lift, according to officials.
The city says the back door located by the new lift already met Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and the stairs at this door that the lift runs alongside were rebuilt. There is enough space for someone to walk alongside the person using the lift. Poplar Hill Mansion’s public bathroom, located on the first floor, was remodeled to fit ADA standards in 2020.
“This lift will make one of Salisbury’s most important historical places accessible to an entirely new group of visitors,” said Mayor Jack Heath. “We’re proud to add Poplar Hill Mansion to the growing list of accessible spaces in the City of Salisbury, and we're excited to share its history with each and every one of our residents.”
Guests visiting Poplar Hill Mansion can learn what it would have been like to live in the time of Dr. John Huston, Salisbury’s first surgeon, and his family, from about 1805-1830. The home, located at 117 Elizabeth St., is open for tours on Fridays and Sundays from noon-4 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Tours can also be scheduled on other days and times by appointment.
Visit poplarhillmansion.org to learn more.