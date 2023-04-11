Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER THROUGH THE EARLY EVENING... Westerly winds will gust 15 to 20 mph at times especially during the mid to late afternoon. Relative humidity values will fall between 25 and 30 percent. Given recent dry weather, fuels are becoming dry. Therefore, an elevated fire danger will continue until 8 PM before as winds gradually weaken and humidity rises. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and eduction, please visit your state's forestry or environmental protection website.