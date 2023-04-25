SALISBURY, Md. - The city announced the annual Poplar Hill Mansion Festival will take place on Sunday, May 7.
The free event will be held at Poplar Hill Mansion, Salisbury's oldest documented home, from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. City officials say attendees can enjoy live music, a children’s activity tent, educational exhibitors, a Market Square with craft vendors, food trucks, and free tours of the historic home.
“I’m so excited to welcome everyone to Poplar Hill Mansion for our annual festival,” said Curator Sarah Meyers. “We’re looking forward to bringing back features like the War of 1812 reenactors, the maypole and baby goats, and new this year is the Community Curators Tent. If you collect something unique, sign up to show it off to everyone and share your knowledge.”
Community Curators Tent participants can also sell their items if they so choose, according to officials. For more information or to participate, email curator@poplarhillmansion.org.
Poplar Hill Mansion is located at 117 Elizabeth St. Officials say parking for this event is available in the Bethesda United Methodist Church parking lot at 406 N. Division St.