SALISBURY, Md.- The Poplar Hill Mansion in Salisbury is unveiling a new exhibit that delves into the sweet story of sugar.
Named “The History of Sugar in the 1800s,” this exhibit is arranged on the museum's second floor, offering visitors a unique glimpse into the past.
Officials say it showcases a collection of sugar-related artifacts from 1800-1830, including sugar tongs, pots, goblets, casters, a sugar mold, a firkin, and a chest.
They say the artifacts were listed in the inventory of Dr. John Huston, who lived in the home from 1805-1828. Sugar was expensive at the time and kept under lock and key. Sugar was also used for medicinal purposes, and Huston was a surgeon.
Curator Sarah Meyers emphasizes the educational value of the exhibit, stating, “This new exhibit allows people to gain a new perspective on sugar and learn about its role in history. Sugar was a driving force behind the slave trade prior to cotton. Visitors can learn the interesting story of Thomas Jefferson’s ‘maple sugar scheme,’ too.”
The mansion is open to visitors on Fridays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.