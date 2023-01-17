Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31.
Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go.
"It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family member. It's who I am. I've never done anything else but this," says Owner Katie Rhea. She added, "We’ve been here for 18 years, so I basically grew up in the restaurant business. I’ve never done anything else. It means a lot to my whole family because we’ve all worked in it our whole lives."
For friends of the mother-daughter team Kay and Katie, they're sad to see their favorite spot go.
"It's a place of comfort. It's a place of good food. It's a place of friendship and it's like a institution in Dorchester County. Everybody goes to Kay's and now we can come to Kay's for two more weeks," says long-time customer Cynthia Phillips.
When Katie alerted her followers on social media, support poured in.
"It means a lot to our community. It's nice to see all the messages on Facebook when we said that we were closing. It's sad, but I guess it's just time," says Rhea.
According to Katie, rent payments were a little behind at the airport.
But they're looking forward to hopefully new beginnings towards a new restaurant.
A sad departure for this staple of Dorchester County.